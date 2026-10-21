Poland is expecting an abrupt change in weather on Thursday: an atmospheric front will cross the country from the west, bringing rain to virtually all regions and sleet and snow to high mountain areas. Interia reports, citing forecasts from Poland's Institute of Meteorology and Water Management.

Precipitation will cover the entire country

The first signs of bad weather are forecast as early as the night from Wednesday to Thursday, when the front approaches southwestern Poland. During the day, it will move from west to east across the entire country.

Rain may be intense in some places. Expected precipitation totals will reach up to 15 liters per square meter, and up to 20 liters per square meter in the Carpathians. The heaviest precipitation is forecast in Pomerania and central and southern Poland. Sleet and snow are possible in the highest parts of the Sudetes and the Tatras.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Temperatures will fall

After a warm Wednesday, when temperatures may reach 21 degrees in some places, Thursday will be much cooler. The highest readings are expected in northeastern Poland, where the front will arrive later: temperatures there will not exceed 15 degrees. Temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees are forecast in most other regions.

According to Poland's Institute of Meteorology and Water Management, precipitation in the coming days will cover the entire country but will not end the hydrological drought. In the south, particularly in Silesia and Lesser Poland, up to 40 liters of water per square meter may fall in some places over 48 hours. Hydrologists note that river levels may locally rise to high marks, but October remains very dry and precipitation totals are below the long-term norm. There are 91 hydrological drought warnings in effect in Poland.

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