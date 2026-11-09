US President Donald Trump questioned the legitimacy of the country’s midterm election results and repeated unsubstantiated claims about the role of voting machines. He wrote about this on the Truth Social social network.

Statement on the voting results

“Does anyone really believe that these ‘elections’ were fair?” Trump wrote. He also claimed that opinion polls had allegedly been wrong, and that large volumes of early voting results supposedly made victory impossible regardless of the number of voters who turned out to vote.

“It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter,” the US president added. According to CNBC, his post appeared six days after Republicans suffered historic defeats in elections across the country, including in the party’s traditional strongholds of Texas and South Carolina.

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Trump’s previous statements

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump claimed without evidence that he had lost to Joe Biden because of massive ballot fraud. These claims were accompanied by dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits concerning election procedures.

On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol after his speech at a rally near the White House in Washington.

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