In the U.S. state of Maine, Republican Senator Susan Collins trails her Democratic opponent Troy Jackson by two percentage points among likely voters, according to a new poll by Marist University. Such a lead is within the study’s margin of error, The Hill reports.

Competitive campaign

Collins is running for a sixth term in the U.S. Senate. If she wins, she will become the longest-serving senator in the state’s history. At the same time, 58% of Marist University poll respondents said they believe the Republican will ultimately win the election.

Other recent polls have also indicated a close race. A Fox News survey released the previous week showed the candidates tied among likely voters. A Suffolk University poll conducted earlier in October recorded a two-point lead for Jackson. The Cook Political Report rated the race as one in which the candidates’ chances were roughly equal.

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Other poll results

Marist University surveyed 1,449 registered voters in Maine on October 22–25. The stated margin of error is 6.6 percentage points.

In the race for state governor, Republican Bobby Charles and Democrat Hannah Pingree each received 44% support among likely voters. About 6% of respondents supported independent candidate, Maine state senator Rick Bennett.

Also, 58% of the state’s likely voters disapproved of President Donald Trump’s job performance. Another 42% said the president would not affect their choice, while 41% said they would vote against the president.

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