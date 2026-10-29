Jennifer Lawrence recalled an unpleasant incident that occurred while filming a nude scene

Actress Jennifer Lawrence shared details of an unpleasant incident that occurred on set and prompted her to put her colleagues in their place.

During an appearance on the podcast “Call Her Daddy,” the 36-year-old actress recounted that once, while filming a nude scene, she noticed members of the film crew who were not authorized to be present. This outraged her and compelled her to take action.

Lawrence reacted strongly to the violation, emphasizing that it wasn’t just a matter of her personal comfort, but also the safety of young actresses.

“What would happen to an 18-year-old unknown actress who walks onto set and sees people there who aren’t supposed to be there?” the star explained.

According to Lawrence, newcomers are often afraid to assert their boundaries for fear of gaining a reputation as “difficult” actresses. Thanks to her status in Hollywood, however, she can afford to speak openly about such issues.



The actress did not specify which film the incident occurred on.



Lawrence previously said that she felt completely comfortable during intimate scenes with Robert Pattinson in the drama *Die, My Love*. The actress didn’t even feel it was necessary to bring in an intimacy coordinator, as she trusted her co-star completely.

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