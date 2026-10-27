In the United States, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that there will be a peaceful transfer of power after the November 3 midterm elections. He called absurd fears that President Donald Trump and Republicans could challenge the election results if they lose control of Congress, CNBC reports.

Johnson’s statement before the elections

During a campaign event with Republican Mike Lawler of New York, Johnson said he would act in accordance with the U.S. Constitution. According to him, after states certify the election results for members of Congress, on January 3 he will swear in all present newly elected lawmakers.

Johnson noted that he may not like certain results, but that is how the American system works. He also called questions about the peaceful transfer of power somewhat silly and predicted that Republicans would retain their majority in the House of Representatives and that he would remain its speaker.

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Democrats’ concerns and lawsuits

Democrats and voting rights groups are preparing for possible legal disputes if control of the House of Representatives passes to Democrats or the balance of power in the Senate changes. Republicans currently hold majorities in both chambers of Congress.

According to CNBC, Democrats, under widely circulated forecasts, may gain control of the House of Representatives amid Trump’s low approval ratings. The race for the Senate is more competitive, and the outlet names Texas, Iowa, and Kansas among the states where the outcome could matter.

Trump continues to baselessly claim that he lost the 2020 presidential election because of widespread fraud. Earlier, he called to “nationalize” elections, questioned the security of voting by mail, and suggested that noncitizen votes could affect the result. The Trump administration this month filed a lawsuit against California in a dispute over noncitizen voting, while the Justice Department last week went to court to block certification of results in Alaska in the event of voter confusion.

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