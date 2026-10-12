Economic activity in Paraguay grew by 6.7% year-on-year in August 2026, accelerating from 5.5% in July. Growth for the first eight months of the year amounted to 5.7%, The Rio Times reports, citing data from the Central Bank of Paraguay.

Industry and construction accelerated growth

The secondary sector of the economy, which includes manufacturing, electricity, water supply and construction, grew by 12.2% in August compared with the same month last year. Manufacturing increased by 8.2%, driven by the production of oils, dairy products, the milling and bakery industries, as well as pharmaceuticals.

At the same time, output declined in the meat processing, sugar, tobacco and textile industries, as well as in beverage production. Construction grew amid increased activity in public and private projects. From January through August, the secondary sector added 5.9%, while manufacturing grew by 4.2%.

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Agriculture became a weak point

The primary sector, which includes crop production and livestock farming, declined by 2.7% in August. The Central Bank attributed this to smaller harvests of corn, wheat, cotton and mate. At the same time, pig and poultry slaughter, as well as milk and egg production, increased in livestock farming. Cattle slaughter continued to decline as farmers rebuild their herds.

The services sector grew by 4.5% in August. Growth was recorded in trade, financial services, real estate operations and information services, while transport, hotels and restaurants, and telecommunications declined. The indicator excluding agriculture and the two binational hydropower plants rose by 6.5%, following 4.3% in July. August data are preliminary and may be revised.

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