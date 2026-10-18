In Poland, the Social Insurance Institution (ZUS) will move some pension and annuity payments for November and December 2026 to earlier dates due to weekends and public holidays. As Interia reports, some recipients will receive two transfers during one calendar month, but this will not be an additional payment.

Payments for November

ZUS makes payments on six fixed dates: the 1st, 6th, 10th, 15th, 20th and 25th of each month. If the scheduled date falls on a public holiday or a non-working day, the funds are paid earlier.

November 1, 2026, falls on a Sunday and All Saints' Day, so payments scheduled for the first day of the month must be made no later than Friday, October 30. The change will affect approximately one million payments. Thus, some pensioners will receive in October the funds due for both October and, in advance, November.

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Another rescheduling is planned because November 15 also falls on a Sunday. Recipients for whom this date is the standard payment day must receive the money no later than November 13. Payments scheduled for November 6, 10, 20 and 25 will be made according to the regular schedule.

Changes in December and at the end of the year

In December, funds scheduled for the 6th will be paid early because it falls on a Sunday: transfers must arrive no later than December 4. ZUS will make payments for December 20, which also falls on a Sunday, no later than December 18.

Funds with a payment date of December 25, the first day of Christmas, must arrive no later than December 23. At the same time, payments scheduled for January 1, 2027, are planned to be made no later than December 31, 2026. In this case, recipients may also see two payments in one month, with the second already intended for January.

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