In Estonia, former Defence Minister and member of parliament Hanno Pevkur said he will not run in the parliamentary elections in March 2027. After 25 years in politics, he plans to move to the private sector, ERR News reports.

Decision ahead of elections

The 49-year-old Pevkur has served in seven Estonian governments and held ministerial posts in five areas. According to him, he has been involved in politics for 25 years, served as a member of parliament for 20 years and was part of the government for 12 years. Pevkur said that until the circumstances become clear, he will continue to fulfil the parliamentary mandate received from voters.

The politician also ruled out running in elections for another party. He has been a member of the Reform Party since June 15, 2000, and led it from January 2017 to April 2018. Among the reasons for his decision to leave politics, Pevkur cited party politics, the overall political culture, his health and personal ambitions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Plans after politics

The former minister said he is considering employment opportunities in the private sector, including outside Estonia. At the same time, he stressed that he does not plan to move directly from working at the Ministry of Defence to a specific Estonian defence industry company.

Pevkur resigned as defence minister on September 2, taking political responsibility for shortcomings and operations that raised questions in the ministry's management sphere, including at the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments. In the 2023 Riigikogu elections, he was the Reform Party's lead candidate in Lääne-Viru County and received 6,567 votes.

Pevkur became at least the fifth Reform Party politician to say he will not take part in the 2027 elections. Liina Kersna, Maris Lauri, Andres Sutt and Kristina Šmigun-Vähi had previously made the same announcement.

Read us on