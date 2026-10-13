In South Africa, former Nehawu president Mike Shingange and Mabuto Cele, deputy president of the Sadtu teachers’ union, will compete for the post of president of Cosatu, the country’s largest trade union federation, at its elective congress. Both candidates have accepted their nominations, TimesLIVE reports.

The congress is being held at the Emperors Palace complex east of Johannesburg after an earlier attempt to hold the elections was disrupted by disputes over who was eligible to participate in the conference. It was initially scheduled for September 14–17 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Competition for key positions

Current Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi will run for the position of the federation’s general secretary. Her opponent will be incumbent general secretary Solly Phetoe. Susan Khumalo of the clothing and textile workers’ union and Duncan Luvuno of the National Union of Mineworkers have been nominated for the post of first vice president.

Mbali Blose of the union for workers in commerce, catering and allied industries was elected second vice president because the second nomination form was submitted late. Mike Manganyi of the Sasbo finance union and Kgomoцо Mahupola of Nehawu will compete for the post of national treasurer. Gerald Mkhomazi Twala was re-elected deputy general secretary after Malvern de Bruyn withdrew his nomination.

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Disputes surrounding the congress

At the opening, Losi called on federation members to reject factionalism and preserve unity. She said the postponement of the congress had been a painful episode for Cosatu, while internal divisions weaken the federation and demoralize workers.

On the eve of the congress, Nehawu precautionarily suspended Shingange. According to the union, he allegedly violated its instruction not to sign a nomination form to participate in the election for Cosatu president. The Labour Court ruled that the suspension does not prevent him from attending and taking part in the election. The municipal workers’ union Samwu also attempted to stop Cosatu’s 15th national congress through the courts, but the High Court dismissed its application with costs on Friday.

Cosatu spokesperson Zanele Sabela said voting was due to take place on Tuesday afternoon, while the leadership election results were planned to be announced on Thursday. The federation has about 1.6 million members and is part of a tripartite alliance with the African National Congress and the South African Communist Party.

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