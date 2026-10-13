In Guatemala, on October 13, 2026, Elfego Odair Castañón González assumed the position of head of the Office of the Comptroller General, a state body that reviews the income and expenditures of government authorities. His term will last until October 12, 2030.

Guatemala’s Congress elected Castañón on October 6: 154 out of 160 lawmakers voted for him. One lawmaker voted against, one was absent, and four others were on leave. The candidate was selected from a list of six contenders prepared by a 27-member nominating commission, The Rio Times reports.

Experience working in the oversight body

Castañón worked at the Office of the Comptroller General for 13 years and had served as its administrative deputy since May 2024. Previously, he held positions as a government auditor, audit chief, government inspector, and audit director. He also has 14 years of experience as an accountant and auditor and holds a doctorate in public administration from Galileo University in Guatemala City.

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The new head replaced Frank Bode Fuentes. According to Prensa Libre, Castañón is the brother of lawmaker Manfredo Castañón González from President Bernardo Arévalo’s Movimiento Semilla party. La Hora described him as a candidate of the government camp. According to La Hora, objections were raised during the selection process concerning the employment of his brother and promotions received by his wife at the institution; Castañón said those decisions complied with the rules.

Role ahead of the 2027 elections

The Office of the Comptroller General audits ministries, municipalities, and other state bodies. It also issues the finiquito document, which confirms that a former official has no debts to the state. Such a certificate is required for candidates to participate in elections, and the registration of contenders for the 2027 general elections is to take place from January 23 to March 28.

Before the vote, the U.S. Embassy stated its support for institutions free from drug networks and illicit funds, including bodies connected to the electoral process. Juan Pablo Segura, a senior U.S. State Department official for Western Hemisphere affairs, also stressed the role of this position in countering narco-politicians and corrupt actors.

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