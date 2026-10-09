Yemeni government forces announced the completion of clearing operations in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and on the strategic island of Mayyun on the fifth day of the military operation “Dawn of Yemen.” According to Asharq Al-Awsat, government forces were also consolidating their positions on heights overlooking the international shipping route.

Claims of control over the strait

Military sources reported that the Giants Brigades and the Nation Shield Forces, with air support from the coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government, had established full control over Bab el-Mandeb, the Al-Ardi military camp, coast guard observation posts, Mayyun Island, and mountain ranges around the strait.

According to these sources, government units bypassed the Houthis’ forward defensive positions and reached newly built trenches and tunnels. They claim that dozens of Houthi fighters were killed in the fighting, while others surrendered. Earlier, government forces also reported capturing the Kahbub heights, which overlook a significant part of the Bab el-Mandeb area.

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Fighting on other fronts

After consolidating their new positions, government forces continued operations in the Al-Waziriyah direction west of Taiz. According to field reports, they sought to take control of the eastern heights of the area and tighten the encirclement of Houthi positions near Dubab and the Al-Omari camp.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Colonel Majed al-Nuzaili said that 1,729 precision strikes against Houthi military targets on various fronts had been carried out as part of the operation. He claimed that 1,370 Houthi fighters had been neutralized and 300 pieces of military equipment destroyed or disabled. According to local sources, airstrikes covered eight provinces, including Taiz, Ibb, Saada, Sanaa, and Hodeidah.

Meanwhile, fighting continued in rural areas south and west of Taiz. Local sources said that the Houthis had taken control of Al-Mahsha, Al-Adaf, and Al-Armah in the Jabal Habashi district and were advancing toward Al-Shariq. The death of a teacher in Al-Mahsha was also reported.

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