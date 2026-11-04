Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that in January, EU foreign ministers will discuss in detail new measures against Georgia to counter the erosion of democratic standards.

The statement was made in the context of the European Commission’s annual enlargement report, which noted a deterioration in the situation regarding fundamental rights and pressure on civil society in the country. The head of European diplomacy emphasized that the current Georgian government is in direct conflict with Brussels, and that future decisions are intended to demonstrate disagreement with the government’s policies while simultaneously supporting the Georgian people’s aspirations for European integration.

Source: Euronews.

Earlier, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili stated that Tbilisi has no intention of ceding its own territories in exchange for European Union membership. According to him, a similar condition was allegedly imposed on Ukraine during discussions of its European integration.

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili made a series of harsh statements directed at the European Union, declaring that “the EU is heading toward a civilizational abyss,” and that “all that remains of Europe is a facade.”

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