As part of its new “active defence” concept, Estonia has begun redeploying units from the Tapa base closer to the border with the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. The country is also developing a new military facility in Jõhvi and building a base in the border city of Narva, The Hindu reports.

Defence without retreat

The Estonian government introduced the active defence concept into national security planning in 2026. It envisages abandoning an approach under which Russian forces could advance deep into the country before a counterattack begins. Instead, Estonian troops are to counter an invasion from its outset and carry out long-range strikes against military targets behind the front line.

According to the Financial Times, cited by The Hindu, the planned facility in Narva is to accommodate about 200 military personnel in normal times and up to 1,000 during a crisis. Narva is located on the border with Russia and is separated from the Russian city of Ivangorod by the Narva River. Estonian officials fear that Moscow may use local tensions or disinformation to pressure the country. Russia denies accusations of grey-zone activities, including cyberattacks, sabotage and electronic interference.

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Rising defence spending

Estonia’s defence spending in 2026 is expected to increase by 42% to €2.4 billion, or approximately 5.4% of GDP. The country has also signed contracts to purchase nine US HIMARS multiple rocket systems and nine South Korean Chunmoo systems. The procurements include M57 ballistic missiles with a stated range of up to 300 km.

Estonia has a trained reserve of up to 230,000 people, while its standing forces number about 4,200 service members. The country has no conventional combat aircraft of its own and relies on NATO allies for air policing. According to the Financial Times, the United Kingdom plans to increase its contingent in Estonia from about 800 to 1,200 troops by April 2027.

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