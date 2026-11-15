Estonia Closes Its Border with Russia Following an Attempted Sabotage

Estonia has announced the complete closure of all border crossing points on its state border with the Russian Federation due to a recent sabotage attempt at the defense contractor Threod Systems. This was announced by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

According to the head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry, the restrictions will take effect on December 1. Tsakhna emphasized that hostile actions and attempts to destabilize the country’s security will not go unanswered, and that the border closure is intended to limit the Russian Federation’s ability to carry out illegal activities and to strengthen oversight of compliance with the sanctions regime. He has already informed his counterparts in Finland, Latvia, and Lithuania of this decision.

Source: Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhnia in H.

On November 15, the Estonian Prosecutor General’s Office reported a new incident targeting an Estonian defense industry company. In Viimsi, Estonia, north of Tallinn, eight people were detained after attempting to break into the building of the defense company Threod Systems and cause an explosion. All those detained are residents of Latvia who were acting on behalf of Russian military intelligence (GRU).

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