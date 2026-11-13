Europe has pledged to support Armenia amid mounting pressure from Russia

Leaders of several European countries stated that Russia is intensifying its political and economic pressure on Armenia. They assured Yerevan of their support for its sovereignty, independence, and right to determine its own future.

The joint statement was adopted on November 12 following a meeting in Dublin between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and representatives from Estonia, France, Latvia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, and the EU.

European leaders assert that Moscow has imposed unprecedented restrictions on Armenian exports and is threatening to use energy supplies as a tool of pressure.

In response, Europe plans to help Armenia diversify its trade and energy ties. The statement also reaffirmed support for the country’s European course and the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the Panorama news agency, citing the European Council.

The member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization have decided to strip Armenia of its voting rights in all of the organization’s bodies.

Armenia is considering the possibility of officially applying for membership in the European Union in 2027 or 2028.

Armenia has sharply increased its exports to the EU amid trade restrictions imposed by Russia.

In Armenia’s new government program for 2026–2031, Russia is no longer referred to as a strategic ally.

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