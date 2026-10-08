European partners will join the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States

European partners are expected to join the Ukrainian negotiating team, which will be working in the U.S. on October 9–10. Ukrainian representatives will meet with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, special representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump. The parties will discuss, in particular, possible options for a ceasefire, air defense, and financial support for Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that European partners will join the Ukrainian negotiating team in the U.S. The Ukrainian team will be in the United States on October 9 and 10. According to him, as early as October 9, Ukrainian representatives will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives—Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

The Ukrainian delegation includes the Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov; First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsya; Chairman of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia; and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov. “The Ukrainian negotiating team will meet tomorrow, Friday, in the United States with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. On our side—Budanov, Kyslytsia, Arakhamia, and Umerov,” Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, the meetings are expected to last two days. He also expects a separate European team to join the negotiations. “We are counting on a European team to join our negotiating group and the American negotiating group,” Zelenskyy noted. The president expects the Ukrainian team to return to Kyiv after the talks conclude. He said that on Monday morning, the negotiators are to brief him on the results of the meetings and the details of the discussions.

What Will Be Discussed

One of the main topics of the negotiations will be a possible sectoral ceasefire. This refers to agreements on specific areas, rather than a complete cessation of hostilities all at once. Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian side is considering various options. These include a halt to strikes on energy sector facilities and agreements regarding the situation in the Black Sea. “We’re discussing everything—both the sea and the energy sector. I’m not ready to say yet what might be realistic or more realistic,” the president stated.

At the same time, Zelenskyy did not disclose all the details of possible agreements. According to him, premature statements could only complicate the negotiation process. “I don’t want to, let’s say, say something, and then Russia, as always, will do the opposite just to spite us,” he explained. Separately, the Ukrainian side plans to discuss strengthening air defense with its American partners. For Ukraine, this remains one of the key issues due to regular Russian missile and drone attacks.

They plan to discuss the upcoming financial assistance for Ukraine with European partners. This refers to further financial support needed by the country amid the war. Thus, the upcoming meetings in the U.S. are expected to cover several areas at once—possible ceasefire agreements, the protection of Ukrainian airspace, and financial support. At the same time, the plan is to involve not only Ukraine and the U.S. but also European partners in the negotiation process. Zelenskyy told reporters about this on October 8.

Strengthening air defense will be one of the main topics of the Ukrainian delegation’s talks in the U.S. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv will discuss this issue separately with its American partners. Ukraine will also discuss strengthening air defense with European and Asian countries.

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