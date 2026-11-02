Finland prepares entry ban for Russian athletes — Anadolu Agency

Finland plans to introduce a national ban on the entry of Russian athletes without waiting for possible Europe-wide restrictions. Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stated this on November 2.

Restrictions without an EU decision

According to Valtonen, the government will pursue this measure at the national level, while details of the specific steps will be announced later this week. As Anadolu Agency reports, the minister had previously urged her EU colleagues to restrict Russian athletes' access to the entire Schengen area. The European Commission is working on this issue.

Finland's foreign minister also stated that if Russia continues its aggressive war, Russian athletes will not be welcomed in Finland next year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The rules will also apply to neutral athletes

The proposed measures are intended to apply not only to members of national teams but also to athletes competing without national symbols. Valtonen noted that legislative amendments would not be necessary, as other instruments are sufficient to introduce the restrictions.

Under the current visa rules, athletes may enter Finland under certain conditions on grounds related to employment. At the end of November, Russian cross-country skiers are reportedly expected in Ruka for a Cross-Country Skiing World Cup event, while Russian hockey players are due to arrive in the country next week for NHL games.

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