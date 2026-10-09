France plans to begin NGF fighter development in 2029 — AeroTime

France plans to begin the second demonstrator phase of the New Generation Fighter (NGF) program in 2027 and move to full-scale development of the new fighter in 2029. This schedule is contained in documents accompanying the country’s proposed 2027 defense budget, AeroTime reports.

Prototype in the second phase

The schedule is outlined in the annual performance plan for the defense mission under program 146, “Equipment of the Armed Forces.” The second demonstrator phase, planned for 2027, provides for the flight of an NGF prototype.

The first demonstrator phase began in December 2022 after the NGWS contract was concluded under the joint program of France, Germany and Spain. Earlier, Dassault Aviation CEO Éric Trappier told the French Senate that the demonstrator’s first flight could take place in 2031 or 2032.

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Increase in FCAS funding

The French Ministry of the Armed Forces intends to increase the amount of budget commitments for the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program, also known in France as SCAF, from €1.2 billion in 2026 to €2.74 billion in 2027. Such commitments allow the ministry to conclude contracts for work whose payment may extend over several years.

Actual budget appropriations for FCAS are planned to rise by 23%, from €454.5 million to €557.8 million. Program 144 also provides funding for research into stealth technologies and collaborative combat. France’s total defense budget excluding pensions is expected to reach €63.4 billion in 2027, €6.5 billion more than in 2026.

France’s national program

The new schedule emerged after the joint Franco-German NGF project was discontinued in June 2026. French Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrin told the National Assembly’s defense committee on October 8 that in July 2026, the country decided to begin national work in key NGF areas in order to maintain the original schedule. France also plans to use the work completed under the multinational program.

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