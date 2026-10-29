In France, the French Response account, which is overseen by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responded to the White House’s post about protests. As The Independent reports, the official White House account on X published footage of unrest in France alongside romanticized images of Paris from the early 20th century and used it to criticize the US Democratic Party.

In its post, the White House said that France “before and after” was supposedly a warning for the United States, and that the depicted chaos, looting and destruction were the future that “radical Democrats” want for America. In response, French Response cited social indicators: infant mortality in France has fallen 40-fold since then, life expectancy has increased by 17 years, and the country has remained the world’s most visited for more than 30 years. “Nostalgia can be misleading,” the account added.

Disputes over protests

French and US official accounts have clashed over protests before. Last week, French Response published data on deaths from firearm use in the United States after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement shared a video of French unrest. US Senator Ted Cruz used these events as an argument against America orienting itself toward Western Europe, to which the French account responded that this was an American debate that did not require “borrowing the scenery from France.”

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US President Donald Trump has also linked the French protests to mass immigration. In a post dated October 18, he said that people “from an entirely different world” had destroyed what was once great France and called for borders to be closed. Later, Trump claimed without evidence that the country was allegedly being “conquered, robbed and burned” by migrants, jihadists and communists.

Protesters’ demands

French President Emmanuel Macron, following weekend nationwide unrest, criticized statements by politicians, including Trump, calling such comments politically motivated and unacceptable. He also said that people who speak negatively about France do not love the country.

Initially, high school students blocked schools in protest over staff and resource shortages. Later, trade unions and the yellow vest movement joined the movement, expressing dissatisfaction with deteriorating public services and the rising cost of living. On Monday, French authorities proposed a number of education reforms, but Sophie Vénétitay, secretary-general of the SNES-FSU teachers’ union, said this was not enough. Student representatives also pledged to continue the demonstrations.

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