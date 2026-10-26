In France, representatives of school and student organizations said they would continue protests after meetings with Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu and relevant ministers. The measures proposed by the government did not satisfy the protesters, Politico Europe reports.

Demands of school and university students

Les Lycéens! Vice President Louis Letoublon said after the meeting that not all of the protesters’ demands had been met. The organization called on school students to continue their actions on October 31 and November 5.

School and university students demand the creation of up to 250,000 additional places at higher education institutions and universities, improved learning conditions, more teachers, and substantial changes to the system for selecting university applicants.

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What the government proposed

The government said it would begin considering a reform of the Parcoursup university admissions platform from 2028, which student groups consider opaque and one that exacerbates inequality. The authorities also promised additional funding for school repairs, 15,000 additional places in industrial, medical, and technical education, and a limit of 28 students per class in the first year of upper secondary school.

The UNEF student union criticized these proposals and said it would continue mobilization in the streets and on university campuses. Earlier this month, student demonstrations and blockades of schools and universities became among the first manifestations of broader social discontent, which later grew into protests over the cost of living and riots two weeks ago.

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