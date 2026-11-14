The Netherlands national team will play without midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the away match against Germany in Berlin. The footballer is experiencing minor physical discomfort and will therefore not travel to the game, which will take place on Monday.

Federation’s decision

The Royal Dutch Football Association reported that de Jong has ended his participation in the current national team camp early. A statement cited by Interia Sport says that, as a precaution, it was decided not to send the player to Berlin because too little time remains before the match.

According to the outlet, the decision not to risk the footballer’s health was made after consultations with the national team’s medical staff and coaching staff.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Situation in the group

The Netherlands lead Group 2 of Nations League Division A with 11 points. Germany are in third place and can rise by at least one position with a victory. Greece, who have eight points, are also competing for the top two places; they will face Serbia, who have lost all their previous matches.

In the Netherlands’ previous match against Greece, de Jong started and played the first half. Teun Koopmeiners replaced him before the start of the second half.

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