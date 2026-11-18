Orlando City footballer Antoine Griezmann has been named the best rookie of the year in Major League Soccer. Robert Lewandowski, who is playing for Chicago Fire in his debut season, was not among the three contenders for the award, Interia Sport reports.

Three nominees

Along with Griezmann, the list of candidates included Guilherme of Houston Dynamo and Andre Luis of Sporting Kansas City. The French forward moved to the United States during the same period as Lewandowski and played 18 matches in the regular season. He scored 14 goals and provided seven assists.

Lewandowski played 19 MLS regular-season matches for Chicago Fire, scored nine goals and provided four assists. At the end of the regular season, he recorded three goals and an assist in the final two matches.

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Voting and playoffs

The winner in the Rookie of the Year category was determined by representatives of MLS clubs' coaching staffs, players and journalists. According to the publication, Griezmann received support from all three voting groups.

Chicago Fire finished the regular season in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and advanced to the playoffs. In the first round, Lewandowski's team will play Charlotte on the night of November 23, with kickoff scheduled for 0:30 a.m. Polish time.

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