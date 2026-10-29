RTS Director General Manja Grčić resigns — Balkan Insight

In Serbia, Manja Grčić, the director general of public broadcaster Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), resigned on Wednesday evening. This occurred amid public pressure and demands from Student List to remove political influence from the broadcaster, Balkan Insight reports.

Demands for changes at RTS

According to the publication, Student List, which won an absolute majority in the parliamentary elections on Sunday, published an open letter to RTS on Tuesday. Representatives of the list demanded the immediate resignation of management and news editors, accusing them of political bias and failure to uphold professional standards.

Grčić said that part of the public considers her continued presence in office, even temporarily, an obstacle to change. She said she made the decision after assessing the circumstances in which the public broadcaster operates and considering the need to ensure continuity of its work. A day before resigning, Grčić had ruled out the possibility of leaving her post.

Grčić became head of RTS in February 2026 for a five-year term and was the first woman to hold the post. Before resigning, she dismissed chief news editor Bojana Mladženović and proposed appointing Borivoje Ušković to the position.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Search for an interim head

RTS Governing Board Chairman Branislav Klanšček told the FoNet agency that the board is due to meet on Friday to consider appointing an acting director general. He also denied reports that Deputy Director General Dejan Jovanović had allegedly already been appointed to the post.

N1 television reported that a group of 70 RTS employees proposed television journalist and presenter Jovan Memedović for the role of acting director general, and Milica Janjić for the position of marketing director.

Following the elections, changes also took place at Vojvodina’s public broadcaster RTV, which operates separately from RTS. RTV publicly apologized to viewers for years of one-sided and uncritical coverage, while Nenad Čačić, the acting editor-in-chief of the first channel, resigned.

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