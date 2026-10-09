Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that on Thursday evening, following attacks at schools in the Masovian Voivodeship, a large-scale disinformation campaign aimed at spreading panic took place. According to him, Russia, an aggressor state, may use crisis events of this type in its information activities, Interia reports.

Network monitoring

At a conference in Żagań, Kosiniak-Kamysz said that structures subordinate to the Ministry of National Defence were also involved in responding to the events. In the morning, he received a report from the commander of the Cyberspace Defence Forces Component on the involvement of cyber forces in monitoring the network and countering fakes.

According to the Polish minister, preliminary information from the cyber forces commander indicates activity by “adversaries from the East” who sought to exploit the situation. He noted that even in the absence of a direct link between Russia and the attacks themselves, using such crisis events corresponds to Moscow's strategy of action. As an example, Kosiniak-Kamysz cited the spread of false information by Russian propaganda during the floods, including claims that supposedly hundreds of people had died.

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Attacks at schools in Masovia

On Thursday, a 15-year-old graduate of a primary school in Leszczydół-Nowiny, in the Wyszków municipality, attacked three people with a sharp object. Among the victims was a 37-year-old school cleaner whose life doctors were unable to save.

A day earlier, a 19-year-old man carried out a knife attack at Vocational School Complex No. 4 in Ostrołęka. He injured students, staff members and random passers-by. On Friday, public and private primary schools and kindergartens were closed in the Wyszków municipality, with only childcare remaining available.

Measures by the Polish authorities

Poland's Ministry of National Education reported meetings between education superintendents and the heads of schools and kindergartens in all voivodeships, scheduled for Friday and Monday. Kosiniak-Kamysz also advocated legislative age restrictions on the use of social media for people under 16, stressing the harm caused by online hate to young people's mental health.

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