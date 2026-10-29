Greece Proposes a Global Maritime Cease-Fire in Response to Attacks on Ships – Reuters

On October 29, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for a global maritime ceasefire amid increasingly frequent attacks on merchant ships, particularly in the Black Sea.

The Greek prime minister stressed that attacks on civilian merchant ships are absolutely unacceptable and threaten international trade and security. According to him, merchant ships must be able to sail safely and freely even during periods of conflict.

He stressed that restrictions on freedom of navigation lead to higher transportation and insurance costs, create uncertainty in global markets, and ultimately drive up prices for consumers.

Source: Reuters.

In the Black Sea, within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, three drones attacked the Liberian-flagged container ship CONTSHIP JET. All crew members were rescued.

Six ships have been attacked by drones in the Black Sea in 10 days — The Guardian

Russian drones attacked a Turkish ship in the Black Sea.

European Commission President von der Leyen condemned the attacks on ships in the Black Sea — Interia

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