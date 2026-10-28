The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has released information on 49 Russian and Belarusian companies involved in the development of the “Rassvet” satellite system. Russia plans to use it not only for conventional communications but also for the needs of its military—specifically, for command and control of troops, drones, and strike systems. The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes that 23 companies and institutions from the published list are not yet subject to sanctions by the countries of the sanctions coalition.

Information about the companies was published on the War&Sanctions portal. “Rassvet” is a Russian project for a low-Earth-orbit satellite system for broadband communications. It is intended to consist of a network of satellites, ground control stations, and specialized equipment for receiving and transmitting signals. Such terminals can be installed both at fixed locations and on mobile platforms.

Companies from various industries have been involved in the system’s development. Among them are IT firms, microelectronics manufacturers, research centers, Russian space industry enterprises, and agencies of the Russian Ministry of Defense. According to Ukrainian intelligence, this cooperation enables the integration of equipment development, component manufacturing, satellite preparation for launch, and the subsequent operation of the entire system.

“Bureau 1440” Plays a Leading Role

The GUR identifies the Russian LLC “Bureau 1440” as one of the project’s key participants. It is part of the “IKS Holding” IT conglomerate and is responsible for the bulk of the work involved in creating the satellite system. The holding’s companies supply components and manufacture various pieces of equipment. These include, in particular, solar panels, subscriber terminals, printed circuit boards, and electronic modules. All of these components are necessary for the satellites to operate and for signal transmission between spacecraft and ground-based users.

The Russian state corporation “Roscosmos” also plays an important role. Its enterprises are engaged in the development and production of launch vehicles, upper stages, electric propulsion engines, and other components for satellites. They also prepare spacecraft for launch and ensure their deployment into orbit. According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), the “Rassvet” project at Roscosmos is directly overseen by the corporation’s head, Dmitry Bakanov.

Prior to his appointment to this position, he headed the Russian joint-stock company “Gonets Satellite System.” The GUR noted that this organization collaborated with the British company OneWeb, specifically in establishing a joint venture to develop low-Earth orbit satellite communication services on the Russian market.

The Russian Ministry of Defense and VTB Bank are involved in the project.

A separate area of work is handled by units of the Russian Ministry of Defense. They are responsible for the operation of the spaceport, coordination among project participants, and the subsequent integration of the satellite system into the military communications infrastructure. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian bank VTB also provided financial support for the development and creation of “Rassvet.” Thus, the project involves not only equipment manufacturers but also government agencies and financial institutions.

The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes that such cooperation enables Russia to develop its own satellite network and create infrastructure that can later be used for military purposes.

Nearly half of the participants are not subject to sanctions

Ukrainian intelligence paid particular attention to sanctions restrictions. According to its data, 23 of the 49 companies and institutions mentioned in the list are not yet subject to sanctions from any of the countries in the sanctions coalition. Among them is Roscosmos itself.

This means that, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate’s assessment, some of the project participants are not yet subject to sanctions imposed by the countries coordinating restrictions against Russia. Intelligence officials are calling for expanded sanctions pressure on companies involved in developing the system, as well as on suppliers of the necessary technologies.

The agency emphasizes that satellite production requires more than just ready-made spacecraft. Microelectronics, software, specialized equipment, and other components are also essential. Restricting access to these components would make it more difficult for Russia to develop the system.

How Russia Plans to Use Satellites in War

According to the GUR’s assessment, “Rassvet” is primarily intended for military use. Russia plans to use the system for secure and stable communications, troop command and control, and the operation of combat platforms. Among the possible applications, intelligence sources cite ensuring communications between command posts, installing subscriber terminals on military equipment, and supporting the combat use of unmanned aerial vehicles. The system may also support the operations of various facilities belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

A separate risk is associated with missile systems. According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), Russia plans to integrate the “Rassvet” satellites into a space-based system designed to provide target designation for missiles. There is also talk of installing subscriber terminals on command-and-control vehicles for the “Iskander-M” operational-tactical missile systems. This could expand the Russian military’s capabilities for data exchange and unit command and control. At the same time, the system’s specific capabilities and level of readiness depend on how successfully Russia is able to complete development, launch the satellites, and deploy the ground infrastructure.

The system could cover Ukraine and the European Union

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the planned coverage area of “Rassvet” primarily encompasses Ukraine and the countries of the European Union. The Main Intelligence Directorate warns that once sufficient coverage is achieved, Russia may attempt to use the system in other operations outside its own territory. In particular, intelligence assesses that the satellite network could potentially be used in hybrid operations against other states. However, specific scenarios for such use will depend on the system’s capabilities and the decisions of the Russian military leadership.

The Main Intelligence Directorate calls on international partners to tighten controls over the supply of components and technologies for the project. It also believes that all companies involved in its implementation should be subject to sanctions, which would include a ban on cooperation and real consequences for violating the restrictions. “The companies involved must be included on all ‘blacklists’—of countries, banks, and businesses—with a complete ban on cooperation with them and real consequences for violating it,” the GUR emphasized.

Thus, the published list reveals which companies and government agencies are helping Russia develop its satellite communications. Ukrainian intelligence emphasizes that restricting access to the necessary technologies could complicate the creation of a system that Moscow plans to use, in particular, for military command and control and combat operations. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on its Facebook page.

The Russian “Rassvet” satellite system could significantly expand the capabilities for controlling strike assets. According to expert Serhiy Flesh, satellite communications will enable Russian operators to directly control drones and missiles, which could pose serious threats.

Russia could use its launch vehicles to simultaneously place a large number of “Rassvet” system satellites into orbit. Serhiy Beskrestnov, an advisor to the President of Ukraine on the development of defense technologies, believes that such a system could potentially enhance Russia’s capabilities for controlling drones and missiles.

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