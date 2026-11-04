Polish politician Janusz Korwin-Mikke attended the 4th International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk, Belarus. Among those speaking at the event were Alyaksandr Lukashenka and Russian Federation Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, representing the aggressor state, Interia reports.

Korwin-Mikke posted a photo on social media in which he poses against the backdrop of the Palace of Independence in Minsk. He wrote that he had arrived in the Belarusian capital to “save what can still be saved” ahead of next year's elections in Poland.

Interview with Belarusian radio

The politician also gave an interview to Davide Carbonaro of Radio Belarus. In the conversation, he commented on the situation surrounding Poland's Constitutional Tribunal and spoke about the possibility of a civil war due to the dispute over this institution.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A few days before the trip, Korwin-Mikke, together with Grzegorz Braun, took part in an anti-government protest near the Constitutional Tribunal. At the time, he said that military intervention was necessary to resolve the crisis.

Reaction from government representatives

The politician's visit to Belarus was criticized by representatives of Poland's governing camp. Government spokesperson Adam Szłapka, Minister of State Assets Wojciech Balczun, Member of the European Parliament Krzysztof Brejza, MP Roman Giertych, and Arkadiusz Myrcha mentioned in their posts his participation in the protest, as well as the leaders of the Law and Justice party and Grzegorz Braun.

In response, Korwin-Mikke said that critics should decide whether they accuse him of supporting Russia, which, according to him, seeks to absorb Belarus, or of supporting Belarus itself. Interia also recalls that in September the politician posted a photo from Moscow, which sparked controversy.

Read us on