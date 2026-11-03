Iranian newspaper Hamshahri has included the British Akrotiri air base in Cyprus and military facilities in Greece on a list of possible targets in the event of a new large-scale military escalation. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

Hamshahri map

On its front page, Hamshahri published a map marking military facilities in nine European countries, including Cyprus, Greece, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Italy. The material was published under the headline “We’ll see what happens”.

The newspaper specifically mentioned the Akrotiri base and its role in surveillance and military support operations in the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. The outlet noted that European military infrastructure used to support US operations may be regarded by Iranian authorities as a legitimate target in the event of a new large-scale escalation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Kayhan report

Similar materials were also published by the newspaper Kayhan, which Cyprus Mail describes as a hardline outlet. It included Cyprus and Greece on a list of countries where US or NATO military facilities could be potential targets.

The publications appeared several hours after new US strikes on Iranian military targets in the area of the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, while receiving credentials from Cyprus’s new ambassador to Tehran, expressed support for strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

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