Italy is conducting tests with the European company MBDA to integrate its weapons onto the new Astore Levante strike drone, being developed by Turkey’s Baykar and Italy’s Leonardo. Italian Air Force Chief of Staff General Antonio Conserva stated this in Rome, Defense News reports.

Search for weapons for the drone

The Astore Levante is based on the Turkish Baykar TB-3. The aircraft is assembled in Italy at LBA Systems, a joint venture between Baykar and Leonardo. The Italian Air Force is initially expected to order three systems, each consisting of two drones.

The drone is to receive Leonardo sensors. During its presentation at the Farnborough Airshow in July, it was displayed together with Turkish munitions: Roketsan’s MAM family of guided bombs and Baykar’s KEMANKES-1 mini-cruise missile.

Conserva noted that no final decision on the weapons has yet been made. According to him, Turkish weapons are a natural option for the platform, but Italy is also working with MBDA and small Italian industrial groups.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Certification and use

The head of the Italian Air Force said that the Astore Levante is expected to be certified by the end of 2026 or at the beginning of 2027. European certification is a prerequisite for selling the drone in Europe, while installing European weapons could strengthen its commercial prospects in this market.

The new drone is intended to replace the Predator MQ-1 in the Italian Air Force. It is planned to be used for reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence gathering, armed support for military personnel, as well as for training drone operators.

Previously, the Italian Navy stated that it was considering the TB-3 as a carrier-based drone for the aircraft carrier Cavour, which also operates F-35B fighter jets. The TB-3 is already in service aboard the Turkish landing ship TCG Anadolu.

Read us on