In Tallinn, Estonia’s president-elect Ülle Madise will take the oath before parliament — the Riigikogu — on Monday and officially assume the office of head of state. This was reported by ERR News.

Ceremony at Toompea Castle

At 14:15, Madise and her husband will arrive at the Office of the President in the Kadriorg district. They will be welcomed there by incumbent President Alar Karis and his wife Sirje Karis.

After that, Alar and Sirje Karis, as well as Ülle Madise and her husband, will proceed to the square in front of the Riigikogu building. Alar Karis will greet the Guard Battalion’s honor guard assembled at Lossi Square, after which both presidents will enter Toompea Castle.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The ceremonial event will begin at 15:00. Alar Karis will deliver a speech, after which Ülle Madise will take the presidential oath and deliver her first address in office. ERR channels will broadcast the ceremony and speeches.

Career and election

Fifty-one-year-old Ülle Madise was born and educated in Tartu and is a lawyer by profession. She worked at the Ministry of Justice, the Riigikogu Constitutional Committee, the National Audit Office, and served as a legal adviser to the president. Madise has held the position of Chancellor of Justice since 2015 and was reappointed for a second term at the end of 2021.

Madise’s candidacy for president was nominated by 75 Riigikogu members. Representatives of the Reform Party, Eesti 200, Isamaa, the Social Democrats, and non-affiliated members submitted documents to the National Electoral Committee. In a secret ballot, parliament elected her president with 71 votes.

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