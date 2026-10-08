Israeli artillery shelled several areas in southern Lebanon on October 8. Israeli drones were also observed flying at low altitude over the city of Tyre and nearby areas, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.

Shelling in several areas

According to the NNA, the town of Mansouri in the South Lebanon Governorate came under artillery fire in the morning. Later, the Zibqin Valley in the Nabatieh Governorate was shelled.

Before dawn, the shelling also affected areas near the towns of Haddatha and Baraachit, as well as the Zibqin Valley. In Haddatha, artillery fire was accompanied by intense machine-gun fire toward the town, the NNA reported.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Agreement on troop withdrawal

On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a framework agreement providing for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in the areas they leave. At the same time, according to Anadolu Agency, Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon continued, and Israel continues to hold territories in the south of the country.

Lebanese authorities say that since March 2, at least 4,386 people have been killed and another 12,413 injured as a result of Israel’s war against Lebanon. More than 1 million people were forced to leave their homes.

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