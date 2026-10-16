The Israeli government has approved a source of funding for the purchase of 12 Boeing-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. This made it possible to sign the agreement on the same day, with deliveries of the upgraded Apache version scheduled for the beginning of the next decade, Defense News reports, citing a statement by Israel's Ministry of Defense.

Funding dispute

Finalizing the agreement had remained in question for several months due to a dispute between Israel's Finance and Defense ministries. The Finance Ministry demanded budget adjustments and an identified source of funds, while the Defense Ministry insisted on urgent approval of the purchase regardless of broader budget discussions.

The United States extended Israel's deadline to finalize the agreement several times. The previous deadline expired on October 7, 2026. After that, Israel feared that Boeing's production slot could be allocated to other international customers, which would lead to delivery delays and higher costs.

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Urgent government decision

Israeli defense officials asked the American side for another extension. The United States agreed to open, according to Israeli officials, a final window on the condition that the agreement be signed immediately.

Following this, the Israeli cabinet held an urgent telephone vote on Wednesday. The government approved the necessary source of funding from another long-term national program unrelated to defense.

Apache AH-64E capabilities

The Apache AH-64E Echo is a twin-engine attack helicopter with two crew members seated in tandem. Its weapons and targeting system can carry up to 16 Hellfire missiles, 76 2.75-inch rockets, and a 30 mm M230 automatic cannon with ammunition of up to 1,200 rounds. The helicopter has Link 16 digital communications, supports interaction with unmanned systems, and features a modular open architecture for equipment and software upgrades.

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