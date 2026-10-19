Israel said it would gradually resume commercial shipments of goods to the Gaza Strip after a several-day pause caused by a dispute over payments linked to Hamas. Cyprus Mail reports.

Conditions for resuming shipments

Israel’s military body COGAT, which coordinates humanitarian affairs in Gaza, said it made the decision after statements by traders, who said Hamas representatives had stopped demanding 10,000 shekels, or $3,225, for each truck.

COGAT stressed that it had been unable to independently verify the traders’ reports. Supplies will be resumed gradually, with essential goods prioritized ahead of winter. Oversight of payments will be tightened: payments must be made only through documented bank transfers. Traders who, according to COGAT, pay money to Hamas will be excluded from the system.

Hamas’ position and the situation in Gaza

Hamas said that the sum of 10,000 shekels was a voluntary contribution from wealthier Gaza residents to a national fund assisting people in need in the war-affected territory.

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Most Gaza Strip residents, according to Reuters, remain dependent on humanitarian aid after three years of war, repeated displacement and severe restrictions on aid deliveries. A U.S.-mediated ceasefire concluded in October 2025 halted the most intense fighting, but Israeli attacks have not stopped.

Local health authorities reported on October 19 that at least five Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed in separate Israeli strikes on Gaza City and Khan Younis. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the reports. According to Gaza health authorities, Israeli fire has killed about 1,500 Palestinians since the start of the ceasefire; Israel reported that four of its soldiers were killed by militants in Gaza during the same period.

Israel says Hamas continues to rearm and carry out attacks in violation of the ceasefire. Hamas, for its part, accuses Israel of undermining the agreement.

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