Israel strikes southern Lebanon — Anadolu Agency

The Israeli army carried out airstrikes, artillery shelling and demolitions in southern Lebanon. Military vehicles also advanced toward the southern outskirts of the border town of Kfar Shuba, Anadolu Agency reports.

Strikes in several areas

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, Israeli aircraft attacked the town of Mansouri in the Tyre district. Artillery shelled the outskirts of Bint Jbeil, the valleys of Srebbine and Zibqin, as well as the Jarmak area in the Jezzine district and the outskirts of Kfar Shuba.

In the Nabatieh area, according to the agency, Israeli forces carried out two powerful explosions simultaneously: in Kfar Tebnit near a school and in Zawtar ash-Sharqiya toward Nabatieh el-Fawqa. Intense fire toward valleys and forested areas in the Srebbine area was also reported.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Military vehicles advance toward Kfar Shuba

In Kfar Shuba, an Israeli military bulldozer accompanied by two tanks and several other vehicles approached the town’s southern outskirts. Separately, an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on the outskirts of Khiam; no casualties or damage were reported.

The Lebanese government said on Monday that 4,389 people had been killed and another 12,424 injured in Lebanon as a result of Israeli attacks since March 2. The attacks continue despite a framework agreement signed on June 26 through US mediation between Beirut and Tel Aviv, which provides for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army.

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