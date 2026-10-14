Israeli settlers set fire to mosque in Mikhmas — The Hindu

In the village of Mikhmas in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian territories, Israeli settlers set fire to a mosque and sprayed graffiti on its outer walls. According to The Hindu, Palestinian sources and the Israeli military reported this.

Resident's account

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 14. Mikhmas resident Atta Kanaan, who lives 50 meters from the mosque, told AFP that he heard the sound of breaking glass shortly after midnight. According to him, he then immediately went to the mosque building.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Military response

The Israeli military said it deployed soldiers to Mikhmas after receiving a report of graffiti and arson at the mosque. The military statement also mentioned damage to a car.

Palestinian sources and the Israeli military reported the arson and graffiti on the mosque's outer walls.

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