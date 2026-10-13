Rafael Glucksmann, the center-left candidate for the French presidency, criticized Donald Trump’s decision to ease restrictions on Russian diesel fuel exports. In his view, this move benefits the Kremlin and weakens Europe’s position.

“The United States is led by a man who is either a useful idiot or an agent undermining Europe’s strength and freedom,” Glucksmann said.

The politician also warned that a victory by far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the 2027 French presidential election would be, in his view, a victory for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and a step toward “the defeat of the European continent.”

Glucksmann positions himself as a candidate ready to stand up to influential world leaders, including Xi Jinping, Putin, and Trump.

Source: Politico