German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the country is under pressure from extremist parties and external enemies. Among these threats, he named Russia, an aggressor state which, according to him, poses a significant threat to Germany and seeks to destabilize the country.

Statement at the CSU conference

Merz made the statement on Saturday at a party conference of the Christian Social Union (CSU). The CSU is the Bavarian sister party of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), to which the chancellor belongs.

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Economic reforms

As The Jerusalem Post reports, Merz said that the CDU and CSU have a responsibility to implement economic reforms. According to him, these changes are needed to strengthen Germany’s social stability.

In his speech at the CSU conference, the chancellor also linked the need for economic reforms to the task of strengthening the country’s social stability. At the same time, he spoke about pressure that, in his view, is exerted by extremist parties and external enemies.

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