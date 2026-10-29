A Ukrainian defeat in the war could cost the United States significantly more than providing financial and military support to Kyiv. A potential Russian victory threatens Americans with a rising cost of living, higher taxes, and a significant increase in U.S. defense spending due to heightened instability in Europe and increased pressure on Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

A weakening of its allies will require Washington to increase its military commitments to NATO. Furthermore, destabilization in new regions will threaten global trade routes and energy supplies, leading to a spike in fuel prices and inflation. At the same time, Beijing and other authoritarian regimes are closely monitoring the West’s reaction, so the U.S. must clearly demonstrate that armed aggression offers no advantages.

Forbes emphasizes that Europe must also take on greater responsibility for security and stop funding the Russian war machine by purchasing fuel from Russia. Even if negotiations become necessary, they must not amount to capitulation, and Ukraine must have the decisive say in determining its own future.

Source: Forbes.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump’s approval rating dropped to 30% in early October, according to a Pew Research Center poll. This is the lowest figure of Trump’s second presidential term and one of the lowest levels of support for a U.S. president on the eve of midterm elections in recent decades.

Democrats in the U.S. are preparing to launch investigations into President Donald Trump’s family finances, the Pentagon’s activities, and immigration policy should they gain control of Congress after the November 3 election.

Read us on