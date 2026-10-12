China's 2026 box office exceeds 31 billion yuan — ECNS

China's box office revenue since the beginning of 2026, including ticket pre-sales, has exceeded 31 billion yuan. This amounts to approximately $4.4 billion.

Film platform data

The figure was reached as of Sunday, according to Lighthouse Professional, a Chinese film market data platform. This was reported by ECNS, which published the article on October 12, 2026.

The platform includes revenue from sold tickets as well as pre-sales in the stated figure. The source does not specify what share of the total amount is accounted for by pre-sales.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Leaders of the annual box office

Currently, the first place in the annual box office ranking is held by “Pegasus 3.” “Once Upon a Time in the Middle East” ranks second, while “Kung Fu Soccer” is third in the chart.

ECNS does not provide separate box office figures for these three films. The report also contains no data on the number of tickets sold or the distribution of revenue among the films.

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