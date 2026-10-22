Kate Middleton Visits Children's Hospice Wearing a Victoria Beckham Outfit — Daily Mail

On October 22, Princess Kate Middleton of Wales visited The Treehouse children’s hospice in Ipswich.

Before meeting with the staff, young patients, and their families, she toured the construction site of the new facility, where she put on a hard hat and a safety vest.

For the occasion, Kate chose a Victoria Beckham pantsuit worth about $1,770. The look was complemented by a $695 turtleneck and a burgundy belt for $388—also from the same brand.

The suit is called the “Katherine.” The princess’s wardrobe includes other suits by Victoria Beckham.

Source: Daily Mail.

If anyone imagined that Prince William spends his evenings watching historical dramas about monarchs, his movie preferences might come as a surprise. The heir to the British throne has admitted that he is passionate about cinema, and among his favorite directors, he singles out Christopher Nolan in particular.

As a reminder, Prince Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, has returned to live in the United Kingdom after six years in the U.S.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, was spotted on London public transportation with her 11-year-old daughter, Charlotte. They were riding the subway on October 10, and one of the passengers filmed them.

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