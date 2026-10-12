Several distribution centers of the Albert Heijn supermarket chain in the Netherlands have stopped operating due to a cyber incident. The company shut down its systems as a precaution to protect its own IT environment.

Systems shut down as a precaution

As Anadolu Agency reports, citing Dutch broadcaster NOS, the incident began on Sunday afternoon. Early on Monday, Albert Heijn said it had shut down its systems to protect its IT environment. Several distribution centers then ceased operations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation ongoing

Albert Heijn CEO Margaret Versteden-van Duijn told NOS that the company does not yet know how long the disruption will last. According to her, if the disruption continues, store shelves may become empty.

She noted that the situation may vary depending on the specific store and many other factors. The company also did not confirm whether the attackers had gained access to its IT systems. An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

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