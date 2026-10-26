Cyprus confirms support for Moldova’s EU accession — Cyprus Mail

Cyprus has confirmed its readiness to continue supporting Moldova’s European integration. Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said this after talks in Nicosia with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi, Cyprus Mail reports.

Kombos noted Moldova’s progress in implementing reforms and voiced support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, including efforts to settle the Transnistrian issue. According to him, Cyprus will remain by Moldova’s side on its European path and is ready to assist it in every possible way.

Support for accession negotiations

Mihai Popșoi thanked Nicosia for its support during Cyprus’s presidency of the Council of the EU. He said Cyprus had played an important role in advancing Moldova’s negotiations on accession to the European Union, including the opening of the first negotiating chapters and clusters.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Moldovan minister also said that the two countries demonstrate solidarity in view of common challenges related to territorial integrity. He added that Moldova would continue to support Cyprus on issues of sovereignty, international law, and relevant UN resolutions.

Moldova’s targets through 2030

According to Popșoi, Moldova’s government aims to complete most of the necessary work by the end of 2027, come close to completing the accession process in early 2028, and make significant progress in ratification by 2030. At the same time, he acknowledged that the final decision would depend on EU member states and Moldova’s progress in implementing reforms.

Read us on