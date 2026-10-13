Climate activist Greta Thunberg joined a student protest near the Paul Éluard lycée in Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris, France. School students are protesting against teacher shortages, overcrowded classes and the neglected condition of school buildings, The Guardian reports.

Thunberg told journalists that young people are not involved in discussions about education problems. According to her, young people’s future is being “stolen from them,” while schools are not receiving the necessary investment.

Protests continue for a third week

The actions have now continued for a third week. They are supported by trade unions, some teachers and politicians from the radical left opposition. According to the French Interior Ministry, more than 260,000 people took part in marches across the country last Tuesday, with another 75,000 participating on Thursday. New protests were expected in several major cities, including Paris.

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In Paris, Marseille and other cities, lycées were blocked again. The UE student union, whose members also joined solidarity demonstrations, said that the authorities were not listening to young people.

Detentions and allegations of police brutality

Education Minister Édouard Geffray said that 3,000 substitute teachers were being sent to schools with the greatest staff shortages. He expected that around 200 of France’s 3,700 lycées would close completely. French media also reported the cancellation or disruption of classes at a significantly larger number of schools, some of which switched to remote learning.

President Emmanuel Macron called for restraint, saying that the problems require time, consultations, discussion and respect. According to government data, more than 6,800 people, mostly minors, were detained during the protests; legal proceedings are underway against about 1,500 people. The Justice Ministry reported investigations into 24 allegations of police brutality. Human rights organizations and protest participants accuse law enforcement officers of using disproportionate force.

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