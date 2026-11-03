Poland’s Supreme Court collegium protests removal of officials — Interia

The collegium of Poland’s Supreme Court has expressed strong protest against actions which, in its view, undermine the constitutional foundations of the functioning of the judiciary. The resolution refers, in particular, to removing persons who perform functions in judicial bodies from exercising their powers.

As Interia reports, First President of the Supreme Court Zbigniew Kapiński convened a General Assembly of Supreme Court judges for Tuesday over the situation surrounding Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal.

Some judges boycotted the assembly

Before the meeting began, Włodzimierz Wróbel, a judge of the Supreme Court’s Criminal Chamber, published two statements with identical text on Facebook. One was signed by 15 judges of the Criminal Chamber, while the other was signed by 13 judges of the Civil Chamber and the Chamber of Public Affairs.

The signatories stated that they would not take part in the General Assembly. They also mentioned Kapiński’s involvement in the events surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal: on the night from Friday to Saturday, he arrived at the court building together with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

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In their statement, the judges noted that the First President of the Supreme Court’s contacts with executive authorities, including the president of Poland, should be limited to cases clearly defined by law. They viewed the convening of the assembly for November 3, 2026, to adopt the planned resolution as an attempt to legitimize violations of these principles.

Situation at the Constitutional Tribunal

On Friday evening, representatives of seven judges elected by the Sejm of the current term to the Constitutional Tribunal stated that Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, as the judge with the longest tenure, had become the head of the court. According to them, she issued an order to terminate the exercise of powers by Constitutional Tribunal President Bogdan Święczkowski and Vice-President Bartłomiej Sochański.

Korwin-Piotrowska also said that she was in the Constitutional Tribunal building together with six other people elected as judges during the current term of the Sejm. The protest outside the building intensified, while Karol Nawrocki interrupted his trip to Senegal, returned to Warsaw and, after meeting with Kapiński, arrived at the Constitutional Tribunal.

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