In Poland, former Polish intelligence colonel Vincent V. Severski stated that Russian special services and auxiliary institutions are working actively. According to him, the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, uses available resources to influence public sentiment, deepen divisions, and weaken trust in Western allies.

As RMF24 reports, Severski believes that Russian intelligence uses agent-based and satellite intelligence, instigative activity, and disinformation. He claims that one of Moscow's priorities is to strengthen anti-Ukrainian and anti-German sentiment, as well as distrust of Brussels.

Use of historical disputes

The former intelligence officer called Polish-Ukrainian antagonisms one of the tools of influence. In his assessment, Russian structures do not employ fundamentally new methods, but use existing social conflicts and Poles' attitudes toward historical issues.

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Severski also stated that similar approaches had been used as far back as the interwar period. He noted that the Bolsheviks intensified Ukrainian right-wing extremist circles in response to the development of Polish-Ukrainian cooperation under the aegis of Józef Piłsudski.

Betting on groups vulnerable to disinformation

In Severski's opinion, Russia may seek to politically organize part of the electorate inclined toward conspiracy theories, disinformation, and denial of scientific findings. He mentioned opponents of vaccination, supporters of conspiracy theories, and people who question the basic foundations of modern science.

The former colonel estimated the share of such people in Poland at approximately 15% of the population. He believes that slogans directed against the European Union and NATO, including ideas of “sovereigntism,” are particularly convenient for the Kremlin, since, according to him, they may undermine the foundations of Poland's security.

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