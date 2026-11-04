In the United States, Democratic Congressman Don Davis is projected by Decision Desk HQ to retain his seat in the House of Representatives for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. As The Hill reports, he was leading Republican Laurie Buckhout by two percentage points after data from 93% of votes had been received.

Preliminary voting results

As of 00:16, according to Decision Desk HQ, Davis had 49% of the vote, while Buckhout had 47%. The outlet notes that the incumbent congressman had already defeated Buckhout in the 2024 election, before the district boundaries were changed.

Last year, North Carolina’s 1st District was redrawn as part of a Republican-initiated redistricting effort. Communities that had historically supported Republican Party candidates were included in it.

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Davis’s positions in Congress

Davis is a U.S. Air Force veteran and a lay minister in the Presbyterian Church who is serving his second term in the House of Representatives. The Hill describes him as a centrist Democrat. He was among 14 Democrats who this year supported a Republican-drafted agriculture bill.

The congressman has also supported bipartisan legislative initiatives to expand resources for veterans and strengthen U.S. relations with Israel. During the campaign, Davis promised to seek lower prescription drug costs, expanded affordable housing, investment in rural infrastructure and education, and improved services for veterans.

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