Republican Congressman Mike Lawler conceded defeat to Democrat Kate Conley in the U.S. House of Representatives election in New York’s 17th Congressional District. As The Hill reports, during an address to supporters on Tuesday evening, Lawler said that once all votes in Westchester are counted, it will become clear that he lost.

Lawler said he believes it is right to acknowledge the result on Election Day. He congratulated Conley and wished her success as the next member of Congress.

The race has not yet been called

The Hill’s election-results partner, Decision Desk HQ, had not yet called a winner in the district at the time of publication. Lawler’s concession means that the seat he held may shift to Democrats and strengthen their position in the House of Representatives.

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The race drew nationwide attention, and both parties directed significant resources toward it. Republicans sought to retain their narrow majority in the lower chamber of Congress.

The candidates’ positions

During the campaign, Lawler emphasized his willingness to work with both parties and presented himself as a moderate lawmaker. In Congress, he was among four Republicans who supported a Democrat-backed petition to bring to a vote a bill extending Affordable Care Act subsidies for three years. He also advocated repealing the cap on state and local tax deductions.

Conley distanced herself from the Democratic Party’s left wing and emphasized voters’ dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump, particularly over the economy and the war in Iran. She was endorsed by the League of Conservation Voters, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Defend the Vote, and House Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries.

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