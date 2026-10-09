In Türkiye, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that the authorities’ recent actions in the areas of media freedom, the rights of LGBTQI+ people and local democracy are moving the country further away from its goal of joining the European Union. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

European Commission’s remarks

Kos spoke to journalists in the northwestern province of Edirne, where she took part in the opening of an EU-funded railway project. She noted that the European Union is interested in developing mutually beneficial relations and cooperation with Türkiye in light of new realities in Europe. At the same time, she said that concerns over democratic standards in the country remain in the EU.

The EU’s annual enlargement report, due to be published on October 28, will reflect the bloc’s serious concerns over these issues, the commissioner said. She also stated that she would publicly and clearly present the facts.

Blocking of T24 and cooperation with the EU

Last week, a Turkish court ordered the blocking of access to the website and social media accounts of the independent media outlet T24. According to the authorities, the outlet published 118 materials over a year that it deemed “LGBT propaganda.” The decision was made as part of the “My Family Is Safe” investigation, which is part of increased pressure on LGBTQI+ groups.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Turkish government says these actions are aimed at protecting children and family values. At the same time, human rights organizations and the EU have criticized this campaign. There was no immediate response from the Turkish government to Kos’s statements.

Türkiye has held official EU candidate status since 1999, but its accession process has effectively been frozen for a long time due to human rights issues and deteriorating democratic standards. At the same time, Ankara seeks to expand practical cooperation with the European Union, including by updating the customs union and joining a number of EU programs.

Kos said that the EU is currently working with Türkiye in two areas: a targeted update of the customs union, which will require alignment of Turkish legislation, and public procurement. The latter area, she said, is important for Ankara’s aspiration to join the “Made in Europe” rules.

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