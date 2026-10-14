Russian authorities are trying to convince the public that the agreement to supply diesel fuel to the U.S. will not cause a shortage in the domestic market. At the same time, fuel supply problems in Russia’s regions began as early as the summer of 2026 and sparked discontent among Russians.

It is noted that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that diesel fuel exports to the U.S. under the new agreement will not disrupt the stability of the Russian fuel market. In this way, Moscow is attempting to allay fears of a potential shortage caused by fuel shipments abroad.

The following day, Novak held a meeting with representatives from the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Transport, and oil companies. Following the meeting, he instructed officials to take additional measures to ensure fuel supplies to the regions and to respond to price fluctuations.

According to ISW analysts, in the summer of 2026, several Russian regions experienced serious disruptions in fuel supplies. This caused discontent among local residents and created additional risks for the authorities amid economic challenges.

The Institute for the Study of War believes that Moscow may prioritize the implementation of the diesel agreement with the U.S. over the stability of the domestic market. The Kremlin likely intends to use the agreements with Washington to advance its own interests in the war against Ukraine.

At the same time, statements by Russian officials regarding the stability of supplies do not indicate that the risk of a shortage has already been eliminated. Novak’s directive to increase fuel supplies to the regions indicates that the issue of shortages in the domestic market remains a pressing concern for the authorities of the aggressor country.

Source: ISW

Earlier, the U.S. Congress reminded Trump of the Graham Act in connection with the easing of sanctions against Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while claiming that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the U.S. leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could have been avoided, attributing its outbreak to “incompetence.” He also reiterated that under his presidency, a Russian invasion allegedly would not have occurred.

Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, called U.S. President Donald Trump’s appeal to Ukrainians to elect a new head of state instead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy “historic” and “landmark.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, may visit Russia again within the next two weeks. The exact date of the visit has not yet been determined.

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