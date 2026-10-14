In the United States, the Justice Department on Wednesday filed a notice of appeal against a federal judge’s ruling that indefinitely bars the White House from enforcing a ban against MS NOW, CNN and Politico. CNBC reports.

Justice Department appeal

The notice of appeal was sent to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. It concerns a court order blocking the White House from enforcing its ban against the three media outlets.

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Judge’s ruling

The appeal was filed less than a day after the ruling by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly. The judge considered the case of the three media outlets that were targeted by President Donald Trump’s ban.

Kelly ruled that MS NOW, CNN and Politico may retain access to the White House complex. The lower court’s decision indefinitely blocks enforcement of the ban, and the U.S. Justice Department is challenging it on appeal.

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